Czech police serving in Croatia, Bulgaria during summer
Prague, July 12 (CTK) - Czech police serve in mixed patrols along with their foreign counterparts in Croatia and Bulgaria between early July and mid-September, police headquarters spokeswoman Eva Kropacova told journalists on Wednesday.
They help tourists if they run into trouble, Kropacova said.
"The police serve in three destinations in Omis, Sibenik and Burgas. However, if need be, they help the tourists in other seaside areas and also inside the countries," Kropacova said.
The police can help Czechs spending their holidays with the problems arising from traffic accidents and searches for their family members,
They can also assist in the communication with foreign authorities or if a tourist loses his travel documents.
In the long run, Croatia is the most favourite destination of Czech tourists, followed by Slovakia and Italy.
Last year, 828,000 Czechs travelled to Croatia. In all, 4.28 million Czech tourists left for a long stay abroad, mostly in Europe.
Last month, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek called on Czech tourists not to overestimate their capabilities.
This happens every year, he said, warning of accidents.
In Croatia alone, about ten Czechs died annually because they made some rash decision and were unable to cope with the ensuing complications.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.