Friday, 14 July 2017

Martin Dvořák to be new Czech ambassador to Kuwait

ČTK |
13 July 2017

Prague, July 12 (CTK) - Martin Dvorak, 60, the present Czech general consul in the USA, will be the new ambassador to Kuwait, replacing Martin Vitek in the post, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova has told CTK.

"We can confirm that the Kuwaiti side has granted agrement to Martin Dvorak's appointment as the new Czech ambassador," Valentova said.

The ambassador to Kuwait is also in charge of Qatar.

According to Czech Television, Dvorak will take up the post as of September 17.

An economist by training, Dvorak was the first post-communist mayor of Hradec Kralove, the centre of east Bohemia, in 1990-1998.

Simultaneously, he was a member of the Czech Towns' Associations board and later its deputy chairman.

At the turn of the millennium, he joined the U.N. mission for the post-war reconstruction of Kosovo (UNMIK).

From 2003 he stayed in Iraq as a political adviser within the formation of local interim governments.

From 2005, he worked in the economic department of the Czech embassy in Washington, becoming its head after two years.

In September 2012 he took up his latest post of the general consul in New York.

Born in Prague in 1956, Dvorak is married and has three children.

