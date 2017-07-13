Number of contracts concluded with MND exceeds 76,000
MND (Moravské naftové doly) gained almost 13,000 new gas customers in 2016. The number of electricity customers also increased, by 9,000. The total number of signed contracts thus exceeds 76,000. In trading, the company traded 68.7 TWh of gas and concluded more than 7,500 deals. It now also trades in the Netherlands and Ukraine. In the Czech Republic, MND traded 2.8 TWh of electricity and begins trading in Germany. The company completed the project of building a new gas reservoir tank in Dambořice whose investor was Moravia Gas Storage. MND extracted 127,000 m3 of crude oil and almost 83m m3 of gas. Its pre-tax profit amounted to CZK 468m.
