TransportMin: CZK 2.7bn to be invested into roads linked to D35
The government will participate on investments into regional roads linked to the D35 highway with totally CZK 2.7bn. Planned projects include e.g. the upgrade of the road between Česká Třebová and Litomyšl, changes to the road between Ústí nad Orlicí and Litomyšl and upgrade of the Choceň – Žamberk road. This stems from the updated memorandum signed on July 12, 2017, by Minister of Transport Dan Ťok (ANO) and Pardubice Region governor Martin Netolický (ČSSD). The information was provided by the Ministry of Transport.
