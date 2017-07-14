ČEZ to invest CZK 450m in data center construction
ČEZ Group will invests CZK 450m in the construction of the corporate data center on the premises of the former Tušimice I Power Plant. The construction started on July 13, 2017.
The planned date of delivery of the building and of non-IT technologies is at the turn of 2018 and 2019. The project should start working in the spring of 2019.
The center with the capacity of 2 PB storage repositories will gradually replace the existing leased data centers and allow for the reduction their number in the nuclear power plants. Martin Novák, deputy chairman of the board of directors, said that the electricity for the center will be provided by the current Tušimice Power Plant, into whose greening ČEZ invested tens of billions of CZK.
The suppliers of the building component are Metrostav and ALTRON, the complex non-IT technology parts will be supplied by PRONIX and TTC MARCONI.
