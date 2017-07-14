Czech UNICEF collects money to buy domestic animals for Rwandese
Prague, July 13 (CTK) - The Czech branch of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) is launching a charity campaign on the Internet aimed to gain 150,000 crowns in support of community savings and purchase of domestic animals for the poorest families and orphans in Rwanda.
People can donate any financial sum via the darujspravne.cz server by August 26.
For example, 905 crowns is necessary to to buy a goat, and about twice as much to buy a pig.
In Rwanda, 38-percent of children suffer from chronic malnutrition due to a lack of quality food.
"A solution...is not to supply food to them - the people must help themselves. Cattle banks only give them a chance of permanent livelihood and enhance their self-supporting capability," Czech UNICEF director Pavla Gomba said.
"Community savings enable local women to launch their own small businesses and create reserves in case of an illness or a failed crop.
Czech UNICEF has been long supporting projects in Rwanda.
Thanks to Czech donors, whole Rwandese villages drink clean water, hundreds of children attend school and step parents have been found for more than 660 orphans or abandoned children, Gomba said.
"I believe that the new campaign will secure a decent cattle herd for those who need help most of all," she added.
Czech UNICEF is one of the five organisations in the country to have successfully tested crowdfunding last year, when a sum in aid of a small monk from Bhutan was collected.
Another Czech group which collects money for the purchase of goats, donkeys and chicken for people in Africa, Cambodia and Nepal is the People in Need humanitarian organisation.
People can send donations via its skutecnydarek.cz website.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.