MIT will provide districts with CZK 2bnn for brownfields
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) wants to provide regions and municipalities with CZK 2bn billion by 2023 to rebuild former industrial sites and brownfields. CIANEWS learned this from the Director of the Investment and Industrial Zone of MIT Zbyněk Pokorný, who stated that the pilot program could be launched in July 2017. In this framework, MIT could allocate CZK 100m. Subsequently, the collection and evaluation of projects and the reallocation of funds will take place at the turn of 2017/2018.
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
