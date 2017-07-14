MPs approve EC's convention on terrorism prevention
Prague, July 13 (CTK) - The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Czech parliament, gave consent to the ratification of the Council of Europe's (EC) Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism from 2005 on Thursday.
The Czech Republic signed the convention in 2016 as the last EU member state.
The Senate, the upper house, approved the convention in April.
"Our law is in full harmony with the convention," Justice Minister Robert Pelikan (ANO) told deputies.
Under the convention, the participating countries are to punish public inciting to terrorism as well as the recruitment and training of terrorists and their financing.
The Czech law embeds the prosecution of the promotion of and support for terrorism among others.
The convention also provides for the protection of and compensation and support for terrorism victims.
It also says the participating countries should not refuse applications for the extradition of terrorists arguing that they committed a politically motivated crime.
In this connection, the convention makes it possible for the participating countries to reserve an exception that they could apply individually depending on the given case.
