Saturday, 15 July 2017

OKD plans to close all mines by 2023

CIA News |
14 July 2017

OKD submitted a revised reorganization plan to the Regional Court in Ostrava. In the medium term, it plans to reduce the mining activity by 2023. By the end of 2018, the mining of Darkov and Lazy mines is supposed to end. In 2021, mining will cease in the ČSA mine and the last active mine of ČSM will be closed in 2023. On March 31, 2017, the company terminated mining in the Paskov mine. In connection with the closure of mining operations, the company expects a significant reduction in the number of jobs. It follows from a document deposited in the insolvency register.