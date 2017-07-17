ČNB: Current account deficit totaled CZK 2.9bn
In May 2017 the deficit on the current account of the balance of payments totaled CZK 2.9 billion. On the balance sheet of primary incomes dividends from direct investments accounted for a deficit of CZK 23.1bn. The balance of goods and services was active and totaled CZK 30.9bn. Primary and secondary income included the passive balance of transfers from the Czech Republic to the EU budget, totaling CZK 2bn. On the capital account income from the EU budget totaled CZK 6.9bn. This was reported by the Czech National Bank (ÈNB).
Source: www.cianews.cz
