ANO still having comfortable lead in polls
Prague, July 14 (CTK) - Food and media mogul Andrej Babis's ANO would win the election to the Czech Chamber of Deputies with 29.3 percent if it were held at the end of June and beginning of July, according to a poll conducted by the Focus polling institute and released today.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats (CSSD) would be the second with 16.4 percent, followed by the Communists with 11.8 percent and the opposition Civic Democratic Party (ODS) with 109 percent.
The five-percent threshold to enter the Chamber of Deputies would also be crossed by the opposition TOP 09, the Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Pirates.
As the coalition of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and Mayors of Independents (STAN) would only gain 7.6 percent of the vote they would not get into the lower house because 10 percent are needed for coalitions.
As against a previous poll, the rating of ANO rose by almost 1 percent, while the Social Democrats lost about half a percent.
The Communists lost over 2 percent, while the popularity of the ODS and the coalition of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and STAN remained all but the same.
TOP 09 would would gain 7.2 percent of the vote, while it was almost 10 percent in May.
The SPD would be elected by 5.7 percent and the Pirates by 5.2 percent now.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 1,038 Czechs over 18 between June 21 and July 2.
