Home Credit has launched online marketplace in Russia
The Home Credit group has launched operations of a platform allowing online purchases with zero-rise installments in Russia. This information was confirmed for ÈIANEWS by spokesman Milan Tománek. The current offer of the new marketplace includes more than 10,000 items sold by partner stores. The largest of these are Eldorado, Euroset and Technopark. The majority of the offer currently consists of home appliances and electronics. There are plans to add furniture, clothing and other products. Home Credit added that the provision of loans without surcharges is made possible by a discount on selected goods covered by the retailer.
Source: www.cianews.cz
