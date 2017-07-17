Monday, 17 July 2017

RegionalDevMin has since January approved IROP projects worth CZK 38bn

17 July 2017

The Czech Ministry for Regional Development approved 2,309 applications for support totaling CZK 38bn as part of Integrated Regional Operating Program (IROP) between January 2017 and July 14, 2017. Overall IROP has issued calls worth CZK 107.55bn, which corresponds to 85 % of the program allocation. At present it is possible to submit applications for support for bicycle transport, energy savings and selected segments of class II and III roads.

