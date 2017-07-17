Thai woman, Spaniard become Miss, Mister Deaf World in Prague
Prague, July 16 (CTK) - Chutima Netsuriwong from Thailand and Spanish Eric Alcantara Pascua won the titles of Miss & Mister Deaf World 2017 in the Prague Congress Centre on Saturday evening.
Czech Petra Gluchova became Miss Deaf Europe. The title Mister Deaf Europe went to a Frenchman.
A young woman from China became Miss Deaf Asia, while Mister Deaf Asia came from Taiwan.
An international jury selected the winners out of 50 contestants from 40 countries, who had won the national rounds, in the finals of the 17th beauty contest.
Originally, 27 young men and 34 women were to arrive in Prague for the competition but some of them faced problems with getting the necessary visas.
The contestants first appeared in folk costumes or other outfits typical of their countries. A free discipline followed in which only women participated who were mostly dancing. Men performed in suits.
One of very touching moments was when a former contestant entered the stage and proposed marriage to one of the interpreters who accepted his offer.
Last year, Janie Erasmus from South Africa won the title Miss Deaf World and French Kevin Petit became Mister Deaf World.
This year, the organisers of the beauty contest also prepared fashions shows with free entry that also presented national costumes from various countries. The first show was on Wednesday, the second one will take place in a chateau park in Teplice, north Bohemia, this afternoon and the third one will be in Hradesin near Prague on Monday.
The first Miss Deaf World competition took place in Mallorca in 2001. From 2002 until 2010, it was held in Prague, once in Georgia and since 2011 in Prague again.
The organisers say the contest also aims at integrating the young with impaired hearing into society.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #31 Monday July 17th (Karlin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #31 (17.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.