Vets to educate children about domestic animals
Prague, July 16 (CTK) - Czech vets plan to visit some 250 kindergartens in the autumn to educate pre-school children about breeding domestic animals in households and explain them how they should look after pets, State Veterinary Administration (SVS) spokesman Petr Vorlicek has told CTK.
The Agriculture Ministry supported the "We Like Animals" project with 250,000 crowns, he added.
Kindergartens can fill in the respective form to apply for vets' visits by mid-September.
"Children will learn what is important to know when you get an animal, how to treat animals properly and look after them responsibly," Vorlicek said.
The aim of the project is to develop children' positive relation to animals.
Kindergartens can participate in it free of charge.
The SVS can organise visits up to 250 kindergartens all over the Czech Republic, depending on their interest in the project, Vorlicek added.
Besides, kindergartens can participate in a competition for a the most beautiful picture by a child that vets will select before Christmas.
"People should realise from their early age that the ownership of an animal is also a moral commitment that carries certain duties. Animals are living creatures and must be treated accordingly," SVS head Zbynek Semerad said.
At present, the Czech authorities are dealing with a legislation to restrict illegal puppy mills. A mandatory chipping of dogs might be implemented in the Czech Republic within three years. The new legislation is also to double fines imposed on individuals for violating veterinary rules.
($1=22.842 crowns)
