Gov't to debate EU funds drawing in October
Prague, July 17 (CTK) - The Czech government will discuss a report on drawing European funds in the 2014-17 election term in October and make recommendations to the next team that will emerge from the autumn general election, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said today.
He was speaking after a meeting of the Council for European Structural and Investment Funds.
Sobotka said he is not satisfied with the state of drawing money from the EU funds, but added that the situation has been improving.
In the 2014-2020 programming period, the Czech Republic can draw a total of 607.5 billion crowns.
As from the end of June, decisions were made on the allocation of subsidies totalling one third of the money available. Calls were made for about 91 percent of the allocated sum, Sobotka said.
"The goal this year is for about 10 percent of the overall allocation to be paid. This means that we would like to draw 55 to 60 billion crowns," Sobotka said.
He said he expects the money drawing to be faster next year.
In May, the Czech Republic came seventh worst of the EU member countries in money drawing.
"Our goal is to prevent any risk of losing any financial means," Sobotka said.
He said possible risks should be assessed for the first time next year.
Sobotka said the worst in drawing European funds is the Prague operational programme. The situation with the Integrated Regional Operational Programme is also complicated.
Sobotka said the agriculture, labour and social affairs, the environment and transport ministries are quite successful in drawing money.
The education and the industry and trade ministries have been improving their position in money drawing.
In the 2007-13 programming period, the Czech Republic could draw about 700 billion crowns. About 4 percent of the total was not drawn.
($1=22.842 crowns)
