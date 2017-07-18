Jackal reproduces in Czech Republic for first time
Milovice, Central Bohemia, July 17 (CTK) - The first reproduction of the golden jackal in the Czech Republic was documented in the Milovice large ungulates reserve where a nursing female was camera trapped recently and a photographer took a picture of a jackal young, am NGO announced today.
The Czech Landscape nature protection NGO said in a press release that the latest observation confirmed the results of a survey carried out in the locality by experts from Charles University in Prague in 2015-16.
The new photographs prove that the beasts of prey not only permanently live in the locality, but that they also reproduce there.
One occurrence of a golden jackal female, which was not documented, however, was registered in the country in the past.
The Milovice case is "the first trustworthy proof of the jackal's reproduction in the territory of the Czech Republic and at the same time the northernmost documented reproduction of the jackal in Europe," Martin Salek, from the Institute of Vertebrate Biology of the Czech Science Academy, said.
The jackal is a medium-large animal of prey that spreads in Europe from the Balkans. The Czech Landscape puts the expansion of the animal to the north and west in connection with climate change.
The experts say the fast spread of the jackal across Europe is facilitated by the man-caused absence of wolves in the regions where the jackals find their new territories.
Aurochs, wisents and wild horses inhabit the reserve between Milovice, a former military area, and Benatky nad Jizerou on an area of 160 hectares. All have reproduced. The latest arrivals are two wisents born earlier this month.
