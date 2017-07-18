Právo: App helps people find toilets in Czech towns
Prague, July 17 (CTK) - Czech towns have joined a mobile application project to help people find their way to the nearest public toilet, since the number of them is unfortunately far lower than needed and they are often difficult to find, daily Pravo writes today.
Public toilets are often "hidden" from strangers since there are no arrows or other signs to indicate access to them.
A lengthy search is unpleasant for all, but there are many people with diseases such as the Crohn disease or the ulcerative colitis, which force them to visit a toilet within a few minutes, the daily writes.
The Patients IBD organisation has developed an online map of public toilets along with a mobile application, WC Compass, which detects the nearest accessible toilet based on the user's GPS.
Apart from patients with the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the online map can be used by everybody, including people with other disabilities, seniors and mothers with children, Lucie Lastikova, from Patients IBD, is quoted as saying.
The users are asked to propose the entry of more still unregistered toilets, in the map.
Lastikova said Patients IBD also want selected private toilets to be available to people in case of urgent health troubles.
The organisers asked 94 towns and town districts for cooperation last year with the aim to enable patients' free access to public toilets.
A total of 23 towns joined the project in full or to an extent, Pravo writes.
At present, the WC Compass (WC kompas) application registers a total of 1,125 public and private toilets including 355 public ones, 338 toilets accessible to the disabled, 293 toilets at police stations, 56 in restaurants, 44 in office buildings and 39 in medical facilities.
The highest number of registered toilets, 273, can be found in Prague, the daily writes.
