Škoda Auto globally sells 585,000 cars in H1
Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO globally delivered 585,000 cars in the first half of 2017. This represents a growth by 2.8% y/y. The company delivered 105,200 cars in June 2017 (June 2016: 98,800). The result was caused by a positive development on the main market in Europe, a double-digit growth in sales in Russia, and a growth in sales of model ranges ŠKODA FABIA and SUPERB. The automaker has sold 27,100 units of the new model SUV ŠKODA KODIAQ since February 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #31 Monday July 17th (Karlin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #31 (17.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
