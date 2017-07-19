Wednesday, 19 July 2017

Škoda Auto globally sells 585,000 cars in H1

Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO globally delivered 585,000 cars in the first half of 2017. This represents a growth by 2.8% y/y. The company delivered 105,200 cars in June 2017 (June 2016: 98,800). The result was caused by a positive development on the main market in Europe, a double-digit growth in sales in Russia, and a growth in sales of model ranges ŠKODA FABIA and SUPERB. The automaker has sold 27,100 units of the new model SUV ŠKODA KODIAQ since February 2017.

Source: www.cianews.cz