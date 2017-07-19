Wednesday, 19 July 2017

EducationMin is readying calls worth almost CZK 8bn from OP VVV

19 July 2017

Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will open later in 2017 ten additional calls from the Research, Development and Education Operational Programme (OP VVV) worth almost CZK 8bn. The second round of assessment of the excellence research call will be terminated in the fall. The ministry is ready to raise the allocation to CZK 10bn from original CZK 6bn due to surplus of projects. As of June 30, 2017, the ministry opened 34 calls wroth over CZK 55bn in OP VVV and received applications for 6,100 projects worth over CZK 108bn. The authority supported projects worth totally CZK 16.1bn.

