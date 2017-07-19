Home Credit to obtain CZK 7.4bn in China from investor PAG
Home Credit Group is opening cooperation with Asian investment group PAG Capital Asia. The firms will sign the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Chinese Investment Forum in Prague on July 18, 2017. PAG will invest CZK 7.4bn into Home Credit’s subsidiary registered in Hong Kong. PAG aims to become a minority shareholder in Home Credit in China in three to five years and list Chinese Home Credit on the bourse. Home Credit’s assets in China totalled EUR 7.5bn as of March 31, 2017. The company is offering its services in 178,000 stores around the country and has more than 13.2 million active clients.
Source: www.cianews.cz
