Prague approves most strict version of ban on lorries entrance
Prague, July 18 (CTK) - Lorries longer than 12 metres will be banned from exiting the Prague ring and entering the city, the city councillors decided today and they also approved a ban on lorries from using some roads that replace the incomplete south-eastern part of the ring today.
The Czech Association of Road Transport Operators, CESMAD, said the decision is outrageous populism which will result in a transport collapse.
The Transport Ministry also speaks about a possible transport collapse.
The Central Bohemia Region, in the heart of which Prague is situated, is also opposed to the ban on lorries entering Prague. The region fears increased traffic in municipalities situated around Prague.
The relevant department of the Prague Council was assigned today to prepare implementation measures. The project is yet to be approved by the Road Administrative Authority.
The Transport Ministry and other state institutions say the ban on lorries in some parts of Prague will have a negative impact on transport in the whole country.
Petr Dolinek, city councillor for transport, said Prague based its decision on strategic documents that demand lowering transit transport in the city due to environment pollution.
European Union recommendations speak similarly, he added.
Dolinek said he also wants to improve the checks of the rules observance by lorry drivers.
He said they could be automatically fined with the help of a camera system.
