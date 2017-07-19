Prague approves strategy of adaptation to climate change
Prague, July 18 (CTK) - Prague councillors approved today a strategy of the city's adaptation to climate change based on cooling it down and lowering the impact of extreme impacts of the change on life in the Czech capital, environment councillor Jana Plaminkova has said.
She said Prague wants to fight climate change with measures close to nature, including extending green and water areas in the city.
The strategy provides for improving the planting of trees, particularly avenues and for supporting allotment gardens and greenery in yards surrounded by apartment houses.
The document also considers the buy-out of plots and their turning into new greenery.
The urban heat island has a temperature two to three degrees Celsius higher than on the city edges. This is caused by the thermal properties of the city building and paving materials, the dense transport as well as small areas of greenery that can retain water and cool the air with its evaporation.
In 1911-1960, the average temperature in Prague was 9.1 degrees Celsius. It rose to 10.4 degrees in 1961 to 2010.
Last year's study by Charles University predicts another 2.5 degree rise in the Czech Republic by 2060.
The Strategy of Prague's adaptation to climate change follows up the Strategy of adaptation to climate change in the Czech Republic which the government approved in 2015.
