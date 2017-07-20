Central Group: Developers in Prague prepare over 84,000 flats
Developers in Prague have more than 84,000 flats in preparation in various stages. Over 60% of them are brownfields. These projects should be able to accommodate more than 100,000 new inhabitants. At the current selling pace of new flats, they would cover the need for nine years. These figures stem from an analysis by the Central Group. According to the Prague Institute of Planning and Development, the capital city has a total of 950 ha of transformation areas.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #31 Monday July 17th (Karlin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #31 (17.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.