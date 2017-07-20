Friday, 21 July 2017

Central Group: Developers in Prague prepare over 84,000 flats

20 July 2017

Developers in Prague have more than 84,000 flats in preparation in various stages. Over 60% of them are brownfields. These projects should be able to accommodate more than 100,000 new inhabitants. At the current selling pace of new flats, they would cover the need for nine years. These figures stem from an analysis by the Central Group. According to the Prague Institute of Planning and Development, the capital city has a total of 950 ha of transformation areas.

Source: www.cianews.cz