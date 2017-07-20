Friday, 21 July 2017

LČR opened 2018+ tenders worth CZK 2.8bn+

20 July 2017

Forest management company Lesy Èeské Republiky (LÈR) has opened forest work tenders for work performed from January 2018 on. The tenders’ value exceeds CZK 2.8bn and they cover 52 units and 5.1 million m3 of timber. The complex tender consists of 29 units worth CZK 2.3bn, 10 units worth CZK 152m and 13 units worth CZK 337m. The 2018+ tenders are opened for five years. Bids may be submitted until September 5, 2017. Lesy ÈR’s CEO Daniel Szórád has stated that LÈR will take into account in the selection of the contractual partners also the experience with the firms so far.

