Musician Petr Hannig to run for Czech president
Prague, July 19 (CTK) - Musician, composer and producer Petr Hannig, 71, chairman of The Reasonable marginal extra-parliamentary party, will run for president next year, he announced at a press conference today.
He said he would like to follow up the policy of current President Milos Zeman, but he would like to offer a different form of behaviour to voters.
Hannig's candidacy is supported by the ultra-right National Democracy of Adam B. Bartos.
"I have given consent to my candidacy because the other official candidates are of a completely different political orientation than the current president. If President Zeman did not run for any reason, the current policy of the head of state would not be preserved," Hannig said about the motivation of his candidacy.
Hannig has tried to enter politics several times. He founded the Party of Common Sense that now operates under the name The Reasonable. It has regularly run in the elections to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate since 2002.
Last year, Hannig won 2.3 percent of the vote in the Prague 11 ward in the Senate elections. His party gained 0.3 percent of the vote in the previous general election in 2013.
Hannig did not run in the first direct presidential election five years ago.
Zeman, 72, who was elected for a five-year term in 2013, will seek re-election in 2018.
Besides, former Science Academy chairman Jiri Drahos, 68, lyricist and former businessman Michal Horacek, 64, and physician Marek Hilser, 41, will contest the presidency. Vratislav Kulhanek, 73, former chairman of the Skoda car maker's board, will run as a candidate of the recently restored Civic Democratic Alliance (ODA). Other candidates are businessman Igor Sladek and Karel Stogl, who headed the office of former prime minister Jiri Rusnok.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #31 Monday July 17th (Karlin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #31 (17.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.