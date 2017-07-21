Police not to work overtime without compensation
Prague, July 19 (CTK) - Czech police and members of other security corps will no longer work 150 hours overtime annually without a claim to hours off or a financial compensation, with the exception of declared emergency situations, according to a bill the Senate passed today.
The bill, which the president is yet to sign into law, also provides for recruitment bonuses and trial periods.
The bill aims to raise the attractiveness of service in security corps and their personnel stability, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.
It also applies to firefighters, customs officers, the Prison Service, the General Inspection of Security Corps and the intelligence services.
The bill is to take effect next year.
The recruitment bonuses will range between 30,000 and 150,000 crowns. They are to level off the starting pay in security corps which is not competitive on the labour market.
The bill raises the death allowance to 12 times the monthly service pay compared to three times at present. The fundamental one-off compensation paid to survivors will also go up.
As from 2019, risk bonuses will be raised and athletes representing the country in international competitions and coaches will receive an additional 5000 to 25,00 crowns.
The bill provides for a quicker service advancement of secondary school graduates.
($1=22.570 crowns)
