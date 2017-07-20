Senate rejects air transport service deal with Saudi Arabia
Prague, July 19 (CTK) - The Czech Senate refused to support the ratification of an agreement on air transport services between the Czech Republic and Saudi Arabia today, pointing at human rights violation in Saudi Arabia and its approach to Europe.
Transport Minister Dan Tok (for ANO) wanted the agreement to further enhance regular air transport between the two countries.
Support to its ratification was voted by 25 out of 69 senators present, with 15 senators voting against it and 29 abstaining from the vote.
Rejected by the upper house, the deal will not take effect.
"Saudi Arabia is a totalitarian state that lacks even the slightest germs of democracy. In my opinion, it is hostile to Europe," senator Vaclav Laska (for the Greens) said.
Senator Tomas Jirsa (Civic Democrats, ODS) mentioned the ban on the import of Christian literature and executions of people in Saudi Arabia.
"In Saudi Arabia, people stoning is still applied as capital punishment and public executions have been held in town squares," Jirsa said.
Other senators, too, labelled Saudi Arabia problematic, but simultaneously they asked about the proposed deal's economic contribution.
If ratified, the agreement would have empowered the two countries' air carriers to cross the other country's airspace, land in its territory and load and unload passengers at selected places.
It would have enabled Czech and Saudi air carriers to open their offices and offer their services in the partner country.
The text also dealt with security and the protection of civilian aviation from unlawful acts.
Regular seasonal air transport between the Czech Republic and Saudi Arabia began last with the Czech Airlines' (CSA) flights between Prague and Riyad.
Like CSA, the biggest Saudi air carrier, Saudi Arabian Airlines, is a part of the Sky Team alliance.
The Czech Chamber of Deputies backed the ratification of the agreement in the first reading in June, and the Chamber's foreign committee then recommended that it be approved in the final reading as well.
rtj/dr/kva
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #31 Monday July 17th (Karlin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #31 (17.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.