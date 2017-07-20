Wüstenrot entered into 19,000+ contracts worth CZK 6.1bn
Construction savings bank Wüstenrot – Stavební Spoøitelna entered into more than 19,000 construction savings contracts (incl. construction savings contracts entered into by clients to draw bridging loans) with the target sum of over CZK 6.1bn, up 7% y/y. The average target sum totals ca. CZK 320,000. Wüstenrot’s banking product manager Jiøí Klos has told ÈIANEWS that the construction savings bank extended almost 2,800 loans totalling over CZK 1bn. The average loan grew by ca. 10%. Clients are using the loan products primarily to buy and/or modernise housing.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #31 Monday July 17th (Karlin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #31 (17.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.