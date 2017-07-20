Friday, 21 July 2017

Wüstenrot entered into 19,000+ contracts worth CZK 6.1bn

20 July 2017

Construction savings bank Wüstenrot – Stavební Spoøitelna entered into more than 19,000 construction savings contracts (incl. construction savings contracts entered into by clients to draw bridging loans) with the target sum of over CZK 6.1bn, up 7% y/y. The average target sum totals ca. CZK 320,000. Wüstenrot’s banking product manager Jiøí Klos has told ÈIANEWS that the construction savings bank extended almost 2,800 loans totalling over CZK 1bn. The average loan grew by ca. 10%. Clients are using the loan products primarily to buy and/or modernise housing.

