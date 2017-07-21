ČSÚ: Producers’ prices up y/y in June
Agricultural producers’ prices in the Czech Republic grew 12.5% y/y in June 2017. Industrial producers’ prices were 1.3% higher, building work prices 1.5% and market services 1.1%. In the month-on-month comparison, agricultural producers’ prices increased by 0.9% and building work prices by 0.2%, the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) has added. Industrial producers discounted by 0.7% and market services by 0.1%.
Source: www.cianews.cz
