Budějovický Budvar raised revenues to CZK 2.53bn
Brewery Budějovický Budvar’s revenues from products and services grew to CZK 2.53bn in 2016 from CZK 2.46bn in 2015. Pretax profit dropped to CZK 337.26m from CZK 349.38m. Beer production increased to 1.61 million hl from 1.60 million hl. The company has stated in its annual report made public in the Commercial Register that export into 77 countries accounted for 60.4% of production. Filled capacity of the bottle filling plant was the main factor limiting business results. Bottled beer production exceeded 1 million hl (ca. 62% of beer sales).
Source: www.cianews.cz
