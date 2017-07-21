Friday, 21 July 2017

CBRE: Tristan Capital and Mint Investments acquire Avenir

21 July 2017

A British fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners and Mint Investments have acquired Prague-based Avenir Business Park. The administrative complex offers approximately 25,300 m2 of lettable area on six floors and 519 parking places on two underground levels and outside the building. The building is leased by ČSOB, Porsche Česká republika and SONY. The information was provided by CBRE, who represented, together with Kinstellar, the selling party in an off-market transaction. Tristan Capital Partners and Mint Investments were represented by PricewaterhouseCoopers and Allen&Overy.

