Local offices to decide on public property more freely
Prague, July 20 (CTK) - Czech municipal and regional offices will not have to handle their real estate and other property only based on short-term economic profit but also based on municipal and regional interests that are property documented, according to a bill that the Senate passed today.
To take effect, the bill is yet to be signed by the president.
The amendment is to avoid situations where, for example, local politicians sell land for housing construction to the highest bid even though they consider this bid less advantageous for their municipality than another one, because they fear that otherwise they might be sued for causing financial damage to the municipality.
A number of lawmakers faced criminal prosecution due to this law, including former Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda (Civic Democrats, ODS).
The amendment maintains the duty of municipalities and regions to use their property effectively and economically in accordance with the set interests and tasks.
The amendment was pushed through parliament despite the negative stance of the government, which considered it too vague. The Senate constitutional and legal committee also recommended that the amendment be rejected. Senator Miroslav Nenutil (senior ruling Social Democrats, CSSD) said the bill was redundant and would not have the desired effect.
