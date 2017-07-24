ČS to relocate 19 branches and modernise another 60
In 2017, Česká Spořitelna (ČS) will relocate roughly 19 branches to new locations with a higher number of visitors, such as shopping centres. It will also modernise around 60 additional branches all over the country. This information was provided to ČIANEWS by Pavla Kozáková from the press centre of Finanční Skupina ČS, adding that in the autumn the savings bank planned to close 10 branches as they had been stagnating commercially for a long time. ČS will inform its clients and relevant local governments about the changes sufficiently in advance and in writing. It leads personal talks with representatives of local governments as well. In some cases, it offers mobile-banker services.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #32 Monday July 24th (Žižkov)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #32 (24.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.