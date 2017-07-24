Tuesday, 25 July 2017

ČS to relocate 19 branches and modernise another 60

CIA News |
In 2017, Česká Spořitelna (ČS) will relocate roughly 19 branches to new locations with a higher number of visitors, such as shopping centres. It will also modernise around 60 additional branches all over the country. This information was provided to ČIANEWS by Pavla Kozáková from the press centre of Finanční Skupina ČS, adding that in the autumn the savings bank planned to close 10 branches as they had been stagnating commercially for a long time. ČS will inform its clients and relevant local governments about the changes sufficiently in advance and in writing. It leads personal talks with representatives of local governments as well. In some cases, it offers mobile-banker services.