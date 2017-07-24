RegionalDevMin: State will allocate CZK 42bn to three regions
Project RESTART and the conditions of other subsidy programs were the main topics of the meeting between Regional Development Minister Karla Šlechtová (ANO) and Moravia-Silesia Governor Ivo Vondrák (ANO).
Thanks to the project the Moravia-Silesia, Ústecko and Karlovarsko regions will receive financial support for projects related to regional restructuring. The state will allocate roughly CZK 42bn for their implementation until 2030.
A sum of CZK 6bn is expected in 2017, especially for investments into infrastructure. In 2018 CZK 12bn will be allocated.
The funds will come from the chapters of individual ministries and efforts will be made to make as much use as possible also of European fund money.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #32 Monday July 24th (Žižkov)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #32 (24.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.