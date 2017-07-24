Report: Gambling lobby makes law hostile to public interest
Prague, July 23 (CTK) - The Czech gambling lobby pushed through changes to the government's gambling bill before it was passed by parliament and took effect this year, which is why the law tends to puts gambling business' interest above the public interest, an analysis drafted by the human rights minister's office says.
The analysis of the gambling industry's influence on the risks of corruption in public administration will be discussed by the cabinet on Monday.
It says practices such as favouritism, non-standard lobbying, economic and media pressure and conflict of interests have been applied to influence authorities dealing with gambling.
This is one of the main security risks posed by these practices. Gambling business' representatives take effort to influence the preparation of bills and directives in parliament, at the Finance Ministry and in municipalities.
"During the legislative process, the gambling bill underwent several changes as a direct consequence of the gambling lobby's intervention, which led to particular interests being put above public interests," the analysis says.
For example, the lobbyists pushed through a softening of the planned measures aimed to protect gamblers and reduce the number of gamble addicts, the analysis says.
It points at "extraordinary personal links" between representatives of gambling companies and the Finance Ministry's section of the sate supervision of betting and lottery.
It describes the practice of gambling business bosses taking up influential positions at the ministry and eventually returning to gambling business, which is known as the "Revolving Doors" phenomenon. It raises the risk of a conflict of interest and corruption in the public sector, the analysis says.
It says some former Finance Ministry employees are now working for SYNOT, a gambling company of Senator Ivo Valenta.
In recent years, the attempts to influence the ministry have somewhat diminished, it says.
Cases of the influencing of municipal directives have appeared as well, the analysis continues.
It says some town councils voted for a zero toleration for gambling, but they eventually granted exceptions or completely changed their mind, often under "economic and media pressure" exerted by gambling rooms' operators.
According to the analysis, corruption risks could be reduced by making legislative and decision-making processes more transparent.
Human Rights Minister Jan Chvojka (Social Democrats, CSSD) was recently tasked to outline basic goals a bill on lobbying by the end of September. The bill might upgrade the registry of lobbyists also to contain information on their contacts and activities.
It should anchor the "legislative track," or an obligatory addendum to bills that would list all persons and entities that submitted information and expert opinion related to them.
The protection of whistleblowers, or people reporting corruption, should increase and measures should be taken to curb the Revolving Doors phenomenon.
