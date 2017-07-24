Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Unipetrol's revenues up to CZK 61.03bn

24 July 2017

Unipetrol generated revenues of CZK 61.03bn in H1 2017, up 60% y/y. EBITDA LIFO grew 106% to CZK 10.16bn. Net profit soared 108% to over CZK 6.39bn. For Q2 2017 alone, the group reported revenues totalling CZK 31.18bn (up 52%) and EBITDA LIFO of CZK 6.54bn (up 43%). Unipetrol’s general director and board of directors chairman Andrzej Modrzejewski has stated that the results were supported by favourable macro-economic environment, high utilisation of production capacities and growing sales in all segments. The funds were influenced positively also by the accounting of payments from insurers for incidents from past years.