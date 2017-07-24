Young Moldovan racer dies in motocross Europe event in ČR
Loket, West Bohemia, July 22 (CTK) - A 13-year-old Moldovan racer perished after a severe fall in a European Championship contest within the World Motocross Cup in Loket on Saturday, Radek Hes, from the regional rescue service, and Zdenka Papezova, from the regional police, have told CTK.
Rescuers resuscitated the fatally injured boy for almost an hour, but all in vain, they said.
The sport event's organisers eventually confirmed the death of Igor Cuharciuc from Moldova on the event's website.
The tragedy occurred during the European championship's EMX85 class race.
"The boy's wounds were incompatible with life," Hes said.
The race was terminated early and the organisers cancelled the second EXM85 race scheduled for Sunday.
The races of the EXM85 class, the EMX86 class for even younger contestants and the WMX women's class are part of the weekend programme of Grand Prix of the Czech Republic focusing where the main events are the MXGP and MX2 classes contest.
MXGP and MX2 completed training and qualification races on Saturday and will have the crucial world cup contest on Sunday.
