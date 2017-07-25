AOBP ČR: Exports of military materials to exceed CZK 20bn
Exports of military materials from the Czech Republic are expected to exceed CZK 20bn in 2017. This statement was made by President of the Association of Defence and Security Industry of the Czech Republic (AOBP ČR) Jiří Hynek.
In 2016, exports of military materials amounted to CZK 18.6bn, i.e. the year-on-year increase is 25%. The highest exports went to the EU countries (almost 30%) where Slovakia is the most significant partner with a 6% share.
Slovakia is followed by the Middle East (supplies of the L159 ground attack aircraft to Iraq), which accounted for 10% of total exports.
This information is contained in the annual report on exports control of the Association submitted to the government by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
