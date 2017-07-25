State compensates nurse for unrightful murder charges
Prague, July 24 (CTK) - Czech nurse Vera Maresova, whom a court acquitted of murder of six patients in the hospital in Rumburk, north Bohemia, last year, will be granted financial compensation for the unrightful charges, Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova told CTK on Monday.
Maresova demanded compensation of four million crowns. Partly complying with her request, the ministry decided to give her one million.
Maresova demanded two million for the harm the charges caused to her health and her prospects on the labour market, and 650,000 crowns as compensation for her stay in custody.
The rest of the sum was to cover her court expenses and other financial losses, and also to compensate her according to the law on personal rights protection.
"We decided on her request last week. We met it partially," Schejbalova said on the ministry's behalf.
In 2014, Maresova was charged with killing six patients in the hospital. The investigation was triggered by death of one of the patients.
Law enforcement bodies brought the murder charges against Maresova based on an expert opinion. She was suspected of having murdered the victims with potassium.
A court acquitted Maresova in January 2016, concluding that no evidence proved that murders occurred in this case.
Afterwards, the acquittal verdict was definitely upheld by the High Court in Prague.
