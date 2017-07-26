Škoda Auto opens automatic warehouse for EUR 8m
Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO has opened a new automatic warehouse for smaller parts in its Kvasiny-based plant. According to the company, the construction of the warehouse was one of the largest logistic projects in the new history of ŠKODA AUTO. The automaker invested EUR 8m in the warehouse and it copes with an annual saving on costs in the amount of over EUR 1m. The warehouse offers an automatic intake and dispensing with help of robots.
