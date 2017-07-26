Czech police accuse sport official Jansta in fraud case
Prague, July 25 (CTK) - The Czech police accused the Czech Sport Association (CUS), its head Miroslav Jansta and secretary Jan Bohac within the case of suspected manipulations of sport subsidies on Tuesday, the Aktualne.cz news server reported.
The scandal broke out in May when the police accused Miroslav Pelta, who was the head of the Czech Football Association, and Simona Kratochvilova, who was deputy education minister in charge of the subsidies, and temporarily took them into custody. Both of them had to leave their posts.
Katerina Valachova (Social Democrats, CSSD) gave up the post of education minister due to the scandal.
Aktualne writes that Jansta and Bohac unlawfully gained advantages for the CUS, which allegedly harmed other sport associations.
Jansta is an influential lawyer and CSSD member. He also heads the Czech Basketball Association.
In reaction to the case, the Education Ministry changed its programme of subsidising sport organisations. As a result, the subsidies are being paid out belatedly and some organisations faced financial problems.
