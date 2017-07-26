Foreign Ministry: Two Czechs detained in Crete released on bail
Prague/Athens, July 25 (CTK) - Czech authorities are arranging the return of two Czech men who were detained in Crete on Friday searching an archaeological site in the west of the island with metal detectors and released on bail on Tuesday, Irena Valentova, the Czech Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, has told CTK.
According to Greek media, the two men, aged 33 and 35, were accused of a breach of the rules guiding the protection of cultural heritage because they were moving in a place entry to which is strictly banned.
"One of the two Czech citizens turned to the Czech embassy in Athens saying they were detained in the Chania vicinity in Crete on July 21," Valentova said.
"The police detained them because they were searching with metal detectors an area which is an archaeological site along which it is strictly banned to move without a permit," Valentova said.
Besides two detectors, the police also found two shovels and seized several metal and bronze objects from their car, Greek web tilestwra.com wrote.
They were questioned by the police. With the help of the Czech embassy, the men's clean criminal records and some other documents were presented to the Greek prosecutor's office and they were released on bail on Tuesday, Valentova said.
She said the case will be taken to court, but the ministry does not know the date as yet.
