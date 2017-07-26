Thursday, 27 July 2017

FSČR: VAT income increases to CZK 181.41bn

CIA News |
26 July 2017

The national income from the value added tax in the Czech Republic totalled CZK 181.41bn as of July 14, 2017. The sum totalled CZK 160.99bn as of the end of the same period of the year 2016. The income from the tax on income of legal entities annually increased from CZK 97.93bn to CZK 103.01bn. Payments from lotteries decreased from CZK 1.29bn to CZK 820.40m. The information was provided by the Financial Administration of the Czech Republic (FSČR).