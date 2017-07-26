FSČR: VAT income increases to CZK 181.41bn
The national income from the value added tax in the Czech Republic totalled CZK 181.41bn as of July 14, 2017. The sum totalled CZK 160.99bn as of the end of the same period of the year 2016. The income from the tax on income of legal entities annually increased from CZK 97.93bn to CZK 103.01bn. Payments from lotteries decreased from CZK 1.29bn to CZK 820.40m. The information was provided by the Financial Administration of the Czech Republic (FSČR).
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #32 Monday July 24th (Žižkov)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #32 (24.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.