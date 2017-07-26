Thursday, 27 July 2017

Man tries to rob Prague firearms shop, fatally shot

ČTK |
26 July 2017

Prague, July 25 (CTK) - A man attacked a sales clerk in a firearms shop he wanted to rob, but the clerk's colleague shot him and the attacker died in hospital afterwards, the Prague police write on their website about an incident that occurred in the city's centre on Monday.

The sales clerk was seriously injured, but his life is not endangered, Prague's Military University Hospital spokeswoman Jitka Zinke told CTK.

The robber, aged 31, attacked the sales clerk with a knife late in the morning on July 24. He has a criminal history, including drug and violent crime, the police said.

It seems that the woman who shot and fatally injured the attacker acted in defence and did not commit any crime. However, the case is still under investigation, being qualified as a robbery and attempted murder.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.