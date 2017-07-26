Thursday, 27 July 2017

Ministry: State of Czech woman wounded in Egypt is critical

ČTK |
26 July 2017

Prague/Cairo, July 25 (CTK) - The condition of the Czech woman who was wounded in an attack on tourists at the Egyptian resort Hurghada ten days ago suddenly worsened in the past two days and it is critical, the Czech Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old woman is hospitalised in Cairo.

A Czech medical team headed by Petr Kolouch, director of the Prague rescue service, left for Cairo on Monday, the ministry said.

"Unfortunately, the patient is in a critical condition at the moment. She is provided with maximum possible care, but she is not even capable of being taken to the airport," the ministry quoted Kolouch as saying.

He wrote from Cairo that three Czech and four Egyptian doctors agreed on the spot that nothing more can be done for the patient at the moment.

All doctors are emergency medicine and intensive care specialists.

"We assess the condition as a multi-organ failure," Kolouch wrote.

According to the documentation available and information by the hospital's leading doctors, no mistake was made during the treatment.

The Czech was wounded when a young Egyptian attacked tourists on the beach with a knife. He killed two German female tourists and wounded other female tourists, including the Czech, whom he stabbed in the leg and back.

The woman's family left for Cairo to be close to her. They are also in the care of experts.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.