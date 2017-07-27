Friday, 28 July 2017

ČBA: GDP growth will increase to 3.2%, inflation will remain above 2%

27 July 2017

The pace of the growth in the Czech Republic will annually grow from 2.5% to 3.2% in 2017. This stems from a macroeconomic prediction published by the Czech Banking Association (ČBA). The GDP will likely grow 2.7% in 2018. According to chief economist in J&T Banka Petr Sklenář, the economy will be still driven by the consumption of households and net exports. The growth will be contributed to by government expenses at a roughly balanced public finances balance. The average inflation rate will reach 2.2% in 2017 and the growth in consumer prices will likely slow down to 2.1% in 2018. The share of unemployed people will decrease to 4.3% in 2017 and 4.1% in 2018.

