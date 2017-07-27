Avast has branch in Tokyo, registers over 440 million users
Internet security provider Avast opened a new branch in Tokyo, Japan on July 26, 2017. It plans to focus on the distribution of its products for PCs and mobile devices there. Two out of five Japanese users prefer buying a PC in a brick-and-mortar shop to an e-shop. The company thus plans to offer product packages to local retailers. According to Avast CEO Vince Steckler, the company currently registers 4.7 million users in Japan. Besides Japan, Avast is active in 14 countries. The company is based in Prague and has a development centre in Brno. Its threat detection system is used by over 440 million people.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #32 Monday July 24th (Žižkov)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #32 (24.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.