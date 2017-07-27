Friday, 28 July 2017

Avast has branch in Tokyo, registers over 440 million users

27 July 2017

Internet security provider Avast opened a new branch in Tokyo, Japan on July 26, 2017. It plans to focus on the distribution of its products for PCs and mobile devices there. Two out of five Japanese users prefer buying a PC in a brick-and-mortar shop to an e-shop. The company thus plans to offer product packages to local retailers. According to Avast CEO Vince Steckler, the company currently registers 4.7 million users in Japan. Besides Japan, Avast is active in 14 countries. The company is based in Prague and has a development centre in Brno. Its threat detection system is used by over 440 million people.

