Czech woman stabbed by Egypt attacker is clinically dead
Cairo/Prague, July 26 (CTK) - The Czech woman who was stabbed by an attacker assaulting tourists in Egypt's Hurghada seaside resort on July 14 is clinically dead, and Czech doctors say her state is hopeless, the Czech Foreign Ministry said today.
After the attack, the woman, 36, was hospitalised in Cairo. Her condition sharply worsened on Monday.
The Czech Republic sent a military plane with a medical team to Cairo, where Czech experts confirmed the multi-organ failure diagnosis made by their Egyptian counterparts.
In medical terms, the patient's condition cannot be expected to improve, the Czech doctors said.
The woman was wounded when a young Egyptian attacked tourists on a Hurghada beach with a knife. He killed two German women and wounded other female tourists, including the Czech, whom he stabbed in the leg and back.
"Based on a CT scan this morning, Egyptian doctors said the stabbed patient's brain is practically no longer supplied by blood," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
This has been confirmed by Petr Kolouch, Prague rescue service director who attended the medical examination in Cairo.
"Only apparatuses maintain the patient's blood circulation...No improvement can be expected. In spite of medical treatment, her body lost its struggle with the sustained wounds," Kolouch said.
He said a multi-organ failure, similar to the patient's, hits seriously wounded people only.
"Sometimes it even occurs after the patient's several-day apparent stabilisation. The body fails to cope with the burden," Kolouch said.
The woman cannot be flown to the Czech Republic now.
Her family, who previously arrived in Cairo to support her, are returning home on the military plane today. In Prague, a military psychologist is ready to provide help to hem.
