National Agriculture Museum opens new exhibitions
Prague, July 26 (CTK) - The Czech National Museum of Agriculture will offer three new exhibitions, reconstructed interiors and a new roof terrace with a unique view of the capital, which were officially inaugurated today, as from Thursday.
The inauguration was attended by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSDD), Agriculture Minister Marian Jurecka and Culture Minister Daniel Herman (both Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL).
The reconstruction, which was launched last year, brings the shape of the building on Letna Plain close to the original design of architect Milan Babuska of 1937.
"It is nice, I think the new exhibitions will mainly attract younger and the youngest visitors," Sobotka said.
Water in the Landscape is an interactive exhibition.
"Visitors can follow on a huge relief map of the republic the water management in regions, work with maps of fish farming systems, river basins, watersheds, precipitation and drought and learn where water gets lost and where it can appear unexpectedly," the museum said in a press release.
An exhibition on discoveries is designed mainly for students providing space for lectures and education purposes and a laboratory for experiments of all kind.
A new Gastrostudio is designed as a training place for cooks and confectioners of the national team of the Czech Association of Cooks and Confectioners who represent the country at international competitions.
Cooking courses for the public are also to be held there.
The roof terrace will include a picnic meadow which will be connected with the Live Garden exhibition in the future.
"The view from the roof terrace aspires to be one of the most beautiful and attractive in the whole capital because all landmarks of the history and present of Prague can be seen from it at a time," the museum wrote.
More than 335,000 people visited the museum last year, which was almost 100,000 more than in 2015.
